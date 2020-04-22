MOLINEUX- CAYON CRICKET CLUB STEPS FORWARD IN COVID-19 RESPONSE TO ASSIST VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS IN SOCIETY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2020 (SKNIS): Members of the Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club has stepped forward to assist the vulnerable in communities as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“…Stuck at home, our members unanimously agreed that the time was right to exercise our civic duty to help in some small way. In this regard, we are extremely elated to donate $1,500 to the NEOC [National Emergency Operations Center] to assist in providing food packages for the vulnerable individuals in our society,” said Steve Saunders of the Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club, at NEOC’s COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 21.

The club operates in the rural areas of St. Kitts and has been in existence for two and a half years.

Mr. Saunders said that the Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club will continue to support the relevant institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis as they continue to work to flatten the curve.

“As this pandemic plays out, Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club stands in solidarity with the NEOC, the Ministry of Health and all those on the front-line dealing with COVID-19. We salute you in this time of crisis,” he said.

He pledged the club’s commitment to continue playing its part in helping to flatten the curve and encouraged others to join in the fight.

“We are pleased to join this partnership by ensuring that our members stay at home, exercise social distancing and practice good personal hygiene. We encourage our fans and members and the general public to do the same.

Health officials in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to appeal to persons to play their part in helping to stop the spread of the virus. Flattening the curve, reduces the number of cases that is active at any given time, which in turn gives doctors, hospitals, police and other entities time to prepare and respond, without becoming overwhelmed. Citizens and residents were also encouraged to play their part to ensure that they remain safe by frequently washing hands; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and practicing respiratory hygiene such as covering one’s mouth and nose with one’s bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. The used tissue should then be disposed of immediately.

