MOFA CONTINUES TO UPDATE NATIONALS IN THE DIASPORA ON THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 06, 2020 (SKNIS): Collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in St. Kitts and Nevis and the National Disaster Mitigation Council has been vital in communicating updates on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus to nationals in the diaspora.

“We have engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be able to disseminate information to our citizens in the diaspora via the various St. Kitts-Nevis Missions overseas. Some of these are advisories to our citizens abroad basically to monitor the outbreak, to be informed as to what to do and know the location of critical facilities where they can request assistance,” said National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, at a press conference on Monday, February 03, 2020, to update the general public on the Novel Coronavirus.

Equally important, the council is also working to ensure that citizens and residents are duly informed and updated on the virus.

“We are also supporting our public information and education activities which are critical and I am asking the general public to adhere to the instructions being provided by the Ministry of Health, which are very important and critical in mitigating against any potential impact of any infectious disease to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. Samuel.

The National Disaster Coordinator said that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to respond to any cases of the virus.

He pledged the National Emergency Management Agency’s continued commitment to supporting the activities of the Ministry of Health, noting that “we are comfortable that the Ministry of Health is doing everything to put the necessary infrastructure in place to address such eventuality or risk to the Federation”.