MISSING PERSON

NAME: CHARLVIN MARKS

ADDRESS: VERCHILD’S HEIGHTS

AGE: 21 YEARS

PLACE OF BIRTH: ST. KITTS

COMPLEXION: DARK SKIN

HAIR: BLACK

EYES: BLACK

HEIGHT: 5’11’’

BUILD: MEDIUM

OTHER FEATURES: SCAR ON THE CENTRE

OF THE NOSE; FACIAL HAIR

CHARLVIN MARKS WAS LAST SEEN AT ABOUT 6:30 P.M. ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019 AT THE CLARENCE FITZROY BRYANT COLLEGE WEARING A BLACK SWEATER AND A BLACK SWEAT PANTS, WITH A BACK PACK ON HIS BACK AND A T-SQUARE IN HIS HAND.

IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION WITH REGARDS TO THE WHEREABOUTS OF CHARLVIN MARKS PLEASE CONTACT THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT AT 465-2241 OR THE NEAREST POLICE STATION.