THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE
MISSING PERSON
Name: CHARLVIN MARKS
ADDRESS: VERCHILD’S HEIGHTS
AGE: 21 years
Place of Birth: ST.KITTS
complexion: DARK SKIN
HAIR: BLACK
EYES: BLACK
HEIGHT: 5’11’’
build: MEDIUM
Other features: SCAR ON THE CENTRE OF THE NOSE; FACIAL HAIR
CHARLVIN MARKS was last seen leaving home on December 19, 2019. he was wearing a black sweater and a black SWEATPANTS, with a BACKPACK on his back and a T-square in his hand.
If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Charlvin Marks please contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.