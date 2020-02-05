Feb 05

MISSING PERSON

THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

 

MISSING PERSON

 

Name:                   CHARLVIN MARKS

ADDRESS:        VERCHILD’S HEIGHTS

AGE:                              21 years

Place of Birth:         ST.KITTS

complexion:             DARK SKIN

HAIR:                            BLACK

EYES:                             BLACK

HEIGHT:                         5’11’’

build:                             MEDIUM

Other features:     SCAR ON THE CENTRE  OF THE NOSE; FACIAL HAIR

           

CHARLVIN MARKS was last seen leaving home on December 19, 2019. he was wearing a black sweater and a black SWEATPANTS, with a BACKPACK on his back and a T-square in his hand.

 

If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Charlvin Marks please contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.

