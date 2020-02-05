THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

MISSING PERSON

Name: CHARLVIN MARKS

ADDRESS: VERCHILD’S HEIGHTS

AGE: 21 years

Place of Birth: ST.KITTS

complexion: DARK SKIN

HAIR: BLACK

EYES: BLACK

HEIGHT: 5’11’’

build: MEDIUM

Other features: SCAR ON THE CENTRE OF THE NOSE; FACIAL HAIR

CHARLVIN MARKS was last seen leaving home on December 19, 2019. he was wearing a black sweater and a black SWEATPANTS, with a BACKPACK on his back and a T-square in his hand.

If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Charlvin Marks please contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.