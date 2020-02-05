THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE
MISSING PERSON
Name: JABAL HENRY
ADDRESS: UPPER CAYON
AGE: 36 YEARS OLD
Place of Birth: ST.KITTS
complexion: DARK SKIN
HAIR: BLACK
EYES: BLACK
HEIGHT: 5’7’’
build: MEDIUM
Jabal Henry was last seen on the night of January 31, 2020 walking along the kim collins highway wearing a black shirt AND a long black pant.
If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Jabal Henry please contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.