THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

MISSING PERSON

Name: JABAL HENRY

ADDRESS: UPPER CAYON

AGE: 36 YEARS OLD

Place of Birth: ST.KITTS

complexion: DARK SKIN

HAIR: BLACK

EYES: BLACK

HEIGHT: 5’7’’

build: MEDIUM

Jabal Henry was last seen on the night of January 31, 2020 walking along the kim collins highway wearing a black shirt AND a long black pant.

If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Jabal Henry please contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.