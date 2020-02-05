Feb 05

MISSING PERSON

THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

 

MISSING PERSON

 

Name:                      JABAL HENRY

ADDRESS:            UPPER CAYON

AGE:                         36 YEARS OLD

Place of Birth:     ST.KITTS

complexion:          DARK SKIN

HAIR:                         BLACK

EYES:                          BLACK

HEIGHT:                   5’7’’

build:                         MEDIUM

 

Jabal Henry was last seen on the night of January 31, 2020 walking along the kim collins highway wearing a black shirt AND a long black pant.

 

If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Jabal Henry please contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.

