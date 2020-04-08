MINISTRY OF HEALTH RECOGNIZES HARD WORK OF NURSES AND HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 08, 2020 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health, on the occasion of World Health Day, recognised the hard work of nurses and health workers across the federation during the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Press Briefing held on April 07.

“We are reminded of the critical role they play in keeping our nation healthy. Additionally, our nurses are at the forefront of the COVID-19 response providing high quality and respectful treatment and care and leading community dialogue to address fears and questions,” said Dr. Marissa Carty of the Ministry of Health.

She stated that the nurses have been working contentiously “to prevent the possibility of community transmission, but conducting thorough, in-depth contact tracing and monitoring.”

“Quite simply, without nurses there will be no response. Therefore, on this World Health Day, we say a heartfelt thank you to our nurses and health workers,” said Dr. Carty.

World Health Day 2020 was celebrated on April 07 under the theme “Support nurses and midwives.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), April 07 was the day to “celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.”

It stated that 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. Therefore, World Health Day highlighted the current status of nursing and around the world.

“WHO and its partners will make a series of recommendations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce,” said the WHO. “This will be vital if we are to achieve national and global targets related to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response, patient safety and the delivery of integrated, people-centered care, amongst others.”

-30-