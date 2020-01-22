MINISTRY OF HEALTH PRESS RELEASE: NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

As of Wednesday, January 22, 2020, six (6) countries have reported to the World Health

Organization (WHO) confirmed cases of the new novel coronavirus (2019 – nCoV). So far, there

are over 440 cases (suspected and confirmed) and the death toll stands at approximately nine (9).

The outbreak began in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan City, central China, which has a

population of 11 million people. In that province, over 375 cases have been confirmed. The

confirmed cases /patients outside of mainland China have all travelled from Wuhan City.

The clinical picture of the cases include fever, with some patients presenting with dyspnea or

shortness of breath and pneumonic changes on the chest x-rays – which really means infiltrative

lesions involving both lungs. Current evidence suggests that person-to-person transmission is

limited, which is consistent with what is already known about similar pathogens. However, it

should be noted that the natural history of this new infectious disease is still uncertain and

unknown. Work is being done to decipher all the epidemiological data regarding this new

pathogen.

The Federal Ministry of Health continues to monitor this outbreak in mainland China and Asia.

We are closely monitoring up-to-date information on this new illness and the epidemiological

evolution of the situation. The Federation’s Port Health team has been briefed regarding the interim

guidance, inclusive of case definitions which were issued by World Health Organization (WHO)

two days ago on January 20, 2020. There is increased surveillance regarding any suspicious case

of serious respiratory illness. The health team will continue to follow established protocols

regarding the detection and management of severe acute respiratory infections of this nature.

The Ministry also wishes to inform the public that within the past 48 hours at least one confirmed

case of the virus has been reported in the American city of Seattle, Washington, and appears to

have been imported by a US citizen who had recently visited Wuhan, China.

The Federal Ministry of Health is currently analyzing the usual flow of travellers from the People’s

Republic of China to St. Kitts and Nevis, in order to reduce the public health risk. The Ministry

remains in close communication with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and our

other regional and international health partners. The public will be updated on this new viral

infection as often as may be required.

Office of the Chief Medical Officer,

Ministry of Health

January 22, 2020