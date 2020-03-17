MINISTRY OF HEALTH DEBUNKS FALSE CLAIMS ABOUT CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19 IN OUR FEDERATION

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer wishes to advise the people of St. Kitts and

Nevis that as at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17th 2020 there have been NO

CONFIRMED CASES of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Country.

The Federal Ministry of Health has been made privy to social media messages

which suggest that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified. This is

absolutely false, and should be condemned for what it is. It is a malicious and

mischievous attempt to mislead, and to create heightened levels of anxiety and

fear among our people. These types of deplorable actions also suggest that,

regrettably, there are unpatriotic elements in our community who are eager to

see the adversity to which COVID-19 might subject our Nation. It is for reasons

such as these repeated acts of deception that the Federal Ministry of Health

continues to stress the following in all of our communications to our citizens and

residents: (1) beware of the abundance of propaganda being heavily peddled on

social media; and (2) rely only on official sources for information on COVID-19.

The Federal Ministry of Health remains the only authorised State agency

for information on COVID-19.

The general public is also hereby advised that when a first case of COVID-19 has

been officially confirmed, such an announcement will be officially done via the

Office of the Prime Minister, acting on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer

(CMO), Dr Hazel Laws, who is the Government’s chief technical advisor on

Health.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes that our COVID-19 Task Force

continues to work tirelessly and proactively in our efforts to ensure that our

Country is adequately prepared for the eventual presence of COVID-19 upon our

shores. Please attend tonight’s special COVID-19 town hall meeting at 7:30 pm

at Newton Ground Primary School, or tune in to the broadcast on your favourite

station for reliable, true and accurate information regarding St. Kitts and Nevis’

national preparations for the novel Coronavirus.