MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND KEY NATIONAL STAKEHOLDERS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 2, 2020 (SKNIS)—The Federal Ministry of Health, along with key national stakeholders, will hold a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 3pm in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters to discuss the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

Other key national stakeholders involved in the press conference include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA/Disaster Mitigation Council), Immigration and Customs.

The core objective of the press conference is to give the nation a comprehensive update on the novel coronavirus: its overall impact; symptoms; local and regional threats; global statistics; and national and regional actions being undertaken to protect health, our borders etc.

Presentations will be made by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws and the Medical Chief of Staff at Institution-based Health Services, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson. Other presentations will be made by Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Hon. Attorney General, Mr. Vincent Byron; National Disaster Coordinator, Mr. Abdias Samuel; and Head of Immigration, Ms. Merclyn Hughes. A brief report/update will be given by the Minister of Health on an Emergency COHSOD Ministerial Meeting that would have been convened at 10 am on Monday, February 3, 2020.

The press conference will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on ZIZ TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com and www.facebook.com/sknismedia/