Ministry of Education Supports Students’ Continued Education through FLOW Study Platform

~ 3rd April, 2020

The Ministry of Education wishes to assure parents and students that we are thinking about you and your families. We are working to make more online learning support available during this difficult time.

As part of our commitment to ensuring that students have additional access to quality learning while at home, the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis has partnered with One to One Education Services Limited to support the use of FLOW Study by students in our Federation. FLOW Study is an online learning platform which allows students to review subject based concepts at their own pace. It is available to both primary and secondary students.

Currently, students across the region can register for FLOW Study for free. In an effort to make the registration process easy for all families, the Ministry of Education, has worked to simplify the process. Through our partnership we have created unique user names and passwords for all students in the Federation. In so doing, the Ministry has ensured that each student from Kindergarten to Form 5 will be able to access FLOW Study quickly and easily.

In light of the information above, the Ministry asks that parents and guardians access FLOW Study using the login information to be provided by the Ministry of Education. Information on registration and login instructions will be sent to parents through your child’s / ward’s school prior to the start of the new school term.

By using the user name provided by the Ministry of Education, the activities completed by students on the site will be made available to the Ministry and shared with the students’ respective schools. This will allow schools and individual teachers to review student learning which took place while at home. This information will also be used by teachers to support their students’ return to learning

within the classroom.

We, at the Ministry of Education, are committed to providing the most effective and child-friendly educational resources and experiences for all students. It is therefore our hope that parents/ guardians will make sure their children use these online learning tools. These tools are part of our efforts to make sure that children do not lose learning and their minds are kept stimulated and engaged while away from school. Again, we appeal to parents/guardians and students to make the most of this educational opportunity that the Ministry of Education has made possible.

Finally, thank you for your anticipated cooperation and support. Let us all remain safe and stay at home. Let us take all the precautions and follow the guidelines that are recommended by the authorities at this time.

May God continue to bless you and protect us all and our beloved Federation.

This is a joint statement from the Dr. Debbie Isaac, Chief Education Officer,

Ministry of Education, St. Kitts and Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education

Officer, Department of Education, Nevis.