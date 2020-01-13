Ministry of Education . (Press Release)

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) wishes to inform the nationals of St Kitts and Nevis that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will provide 2020 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship to individuals in the Federation. The International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) has also opened for application as well. Call the Ministry of Education at 467-1878 for more information.

The Deadline for ICDF scholarship application will be March 6th, 2020 . whereas the deadline for MOFA scholarship application will be March 20th, 2020 for persons on St. Kitts.

It is mandatory for documents to be certified at the Ministry of Education before they are taken to the Embassy.