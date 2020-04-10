MINISTRIES OF PROBATION AND CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, GENDER AFFAIRS AND COUNSELLING STILL ON CALL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 10, 2020 (SKNIS): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services, Janelle Lewis Tafari, informed the general public, during a NEOC press briefing on April 09, that the Ministries of Probation and Child Protection Services, Gender Affairs and Counselling, are still available and encouraged persons to call.

“Research has shown that during these times, cases of domestic violence and child abuse tend to increase,” she said. “The officers are on call and they are supposed to respond if something happens.”

The number to call for Probation and Child Protection Services is 662-6833. For Gender Affairs, 662-5492. For Social Services, 662-7710. For Counselling, 662-8086.

“We are here to help. We are in it together. Let’s try and work together, let’s try to collaborate and get through this trying time,” said the permanent secretary.

-30-