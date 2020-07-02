MINISTER POWELL DISCUSSES PLANS TO ENHANCE SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 01, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ new Minister of Sports, the Honourable Jonel Powell, met with the staff of the Ministry and the Department of Sports on Wednesday, July 01, 2020, and led discussions on ways to enhance the programmes and overall effectiveness of the government entities. “There is a lot in store for the Department of Sports and sports in general in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he told the staff during the meeting at the Players’ Pavilion at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium. Many of the changes will be inspired by the draft National Sports Policy and the accompanying National Sports Strategy, which are currently under consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers. The policy charts a way forward for sports development within the federation. It outlines the responsibility of government, national sporting associations, and other stakeholders in this endeavour. “The National Sports Policy is going to be very important in guiding us through the process in terms of developing what we have, building on what we have, adding disciplines, [and] improving on our capacity,” Minister Powell stated. “It does mean that there will be some restructuring in the way in which we do things … so as to not just improve sports and sports administration in St. Kitts and Nevis but also to improve your conditions, your ability to do the work that you have to do in whatever capacity, whatever role you play,” the minister added. An area of concern identified by Minister Powell is the maintenance of sporting facilities around the island. He explained that he would lobby the Cabinet to consider an additional arrangement that will assist with the upkeep of these facilities. Maintenance work is carried out by the Public Works Department. After making opening remarks, the minister opened the floor for questions, concerns and suggestions to be exchanged. He promised that such interactions would be a regular feature among the ministries and departments under his purview. -30-