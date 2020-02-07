MEXICO CONGRATULATES GRENADA ON ITS 46th ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE

The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States extends congratulations to the Government and the people of Grenada on the celebration of its 46th Anniversary of Independence.

Since Mexico and Grenada established diplomatic ties in 1975, the two countries have embarked on a wide variety of cooperation projects, both on a bilateral and on the regional basis, through the ACS, CARICOM and the OECS.

During 2018, Mexico was honoured to be the main funder for the Construction of the Parliamentary Building, and during 2019, both countries shared technical and scientific cooperation through seminars and courses offered by the Mexican government on diverse topics, such as Trade Statistics, Ceremonial and Protocol, National Archives, Crops Resilience to Climate Change and Rehabilitation, and Disasters Risk Management.

Next week, February 10th-14th, a Grenadian expert will be participating in the workshop “Disease mitigation and in vitro propagation” which will be hold by the Government of Mexico to assist in the development of the coconut industries in the Caribbean. Likewise, three specialists in the fields of Science and Technology had been invited to participate in the regional edition of the Science Forum and Technology in Society (STS), for Latin America and the Caribbean and the 1st Forum of CELAC Innovation on March 2020.

In the international sphere, Mexico and Grenada are united by the defense of multilateralism in the search for the solution of global problems. Mexico thanks the friendly country of Grenada for the support for its candidacies for international forums, especially the ones provided for Mexico to hold the CELAC Pro-Tempore Presidency in 2020, to be reelected to the Council of International Maritime Organization (IMO) in ‘Category C ‘for the period 2020-2021, and the support to Mexico to occupy a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2021-2022. Furthermore, Mexico looks forward for the participation of the Prime Minister of Grenada, the Honourable Mr. Keith Mitchell, in the V Mexico-CARICOM Summit next month.

On the occasion of this celebration, Mexico reiterates its firm commitment to continue strengthening our bonds, with the aim of enhancing cooperation towards the greater development and prosperity of this Caribbean nation, and is confident that our relations, based on friendship and solidarity, will continue developing for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Government of Mexico conveys best wishes for the continued success and wellbeing of the people of Grenada.