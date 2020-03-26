MEDICAL PRACTITIONER URGES PUBLIC TO COOPERATE FULLY WITH POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 26, 2020 (RSCNPF): “Now is the time to really understand the difficulty of the job our Police have…,” said Dr. Al Pierre from the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association.

Recently, at the National Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters, Dr. Pierre made a presentation to Officers from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on the current Coronavirus (also called COVID-19) pandemic. The doctor spoke about how the Officers could prepare and protect themselves while executing their duties and they, in turn, were given an opportunity to ask him questions on the topic.

Following his presentation, he urged the public to cooperate fully with the Police saying that in addition to other front line workers, the role of the Police was also critical.

“I think there are a few bastions of hope that’s gonna exist at that point in our society and those are our nurses and doctors, our health care workers who are in the forefront of this, and not just nurses and doctors, everybody…from the cleaners at the hospitals. But one very important role we have is the role of the law officers. I think it’s extremely important that we understand…just how much more challenging a job which is, by no stretch of the imagination an easy job, has now been made ten times, a hundred times more difficult,” Dr. Pierre said.

He added that the Police might be forced to ask certain questions of individuals that they might feel uncomfortable giving information about. “Have you travelled recently?” and “Do you have a cough or cold?” Dr. Pierre said were some of the questions that Officers could now find themselves asking persons when responding to reports.

“Right now, today, it’s not just the bullets and the missiles that’s being fired that are injurious to our Police, it’s the fact that even sometimes, unknown to you, you may actually infect them with the disease. So we’re asking everyone to cooperate. If there’s a need for people to stay at home, to self-quarantine, be your brother’s keeper. Help the Police help you,” he added. “I think it’s extremely important to understand sometimes that a Police, based on certain risk assessments they may make, they may enter your house with certain clothes which may seem strange and uncomfortable to you. They may have a mask, they may have gloves…”

In order to get through this uncertain period and should there be difficult times, he implored the public to cooperate saying that “we all have to work together.”