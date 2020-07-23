Marriott Workers Severance Payment Application

All eligible employees who have been laid off for 12 weeks or more from the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino – i.e. workers at the Hotel, Casino & Golf – are asked to visit the Community Centre on Victoria Road, Basseterre on Friday, July 24, Monday, July 27 and Tuesday July 28, 2020 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to complete their Severance forms. These employees are advised that this application process can now be facilitated as the Department of Labour is now in receipt of the full staff lists that were requested from Marriott, inclusive of the rates of pay.

Kindly remember that only persons who have worked for one (1) year or more are eligible for Severance Payment.

Please also remember to walk with your Social Security Card and the lay-off letter you would have received from the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino. Also note that Covid-19 protocols will be observed at the Community Centre. As such, social distancing guidelines will be in effect and persons can only access the building if they are wearing a mask.

Yours Sincerely

Deon Webb (Dr)

Deputy Labour Commissioner