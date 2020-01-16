MANUFACTURING SECTOR RECORDS STRONG POSITIVE GROWTH IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 15, 2020 (SKNIS): The manufacturing sector in St. Kitts and Nevis registered a very strong performance in 2019.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris presented figures from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) that point to an increase in manufacturing exports.

“We recorded 69,695 tons of merchandise, up 43,786 tons over the 25,909 tons realized in 2018 for a massive 169 percent growth in manufacturing exports year on year,” the prime minister reported at his monthly press conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

He added that the manufacturing enclave sector also realized increased employment numbers. This was primarily led by the expansion of production lines at Kajola Kristada Ltd. which saw workers increase from 115 to 222.

Over 1084 persons are employed in the sector. A breakdown of the number shows that Carib Brewery St. Kitts and Nevis Ltd. has 142 workers; Jaro Electronics Ltd. has 325 workers; Kajola Kristada Ltd. employs 222 workers; and API Harowe Servo Ltd. has 225 workers. Additionally, Electrofab St. Kitts Ltd has 68 workers; Sun Island Clothes Ltd employs 65 workers while the St. Kitts Brush Company Ltd has 37 workers.

“We are so proud of our workers in the manufacturing sector who are very skilled and very industrious,” Prime Minister Harris added, noting that positive growth is expected to continue in 2020 with output driven by Harowe Servo (St. Kitts) Ltd. and Jaro Electronics Ltd.