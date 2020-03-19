MANAGEMENT AT HER MAJESTY’S PRISON LIMITS NUMBER OF VISITS

The community at Her Majesty’s Prison is considered especially vulnerable to infectious disease outbreaks because residents live so closely together. As a precautionary measure, the management of the Prison has taken the decision to limit the number of visits to residents at HMP.

As a result, starting Monday, March 23, 2020, visits to the Prison will be limited to one person per inmate at a time between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays.

We are requesting the full cooperation of the public during this time as the move is in the best interest of all involved. The measure will be in place for 30 days, after which the management of the Prison will reevaluate the situation.