Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 31, 2019 (RSCNPF): On December 31, 2019, the Police charged 34-year-old Kimba Whattley of St. Paul’s for the murder of Kasim Buchanan. The offence was committed on August 20, 2018 in Buchanan’s home which was located in an alley that connects Nevis Street and College Street Ghaut.

