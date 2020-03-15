Major Cruise Lines Suspend Sailing

US Cruises Lines announce suspension of cruising in the United States amid COVID-19 concerns. Please note, the listing of affected cruise lines and their suspension dates: Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines – March 13th to April 11th, 2020.

– March 13th to April 11th, 2020. Celebrity Cruise Lines -March 13th to April 11th, 2020.

-March 13th to April 11th, 2020. Norwegian Cruise Lines – March 13th to April 11th, 2020.

– March 13th to April 11th, 2020. Carnival Cruise Lines – March 13th to April 11th, 2020.

– March 13th to April 11th, 2020. Princess Cruise Lines -March 12th to May 10th, 2020.

-March 12th to May 10th, 2020. Viking Cruise Lines – March 12th to April 30th, 2020.

– March 12th to April 30th, 2020. MSC Cruise Lines -March 14th to April 30th, 2020.

-March 14th to April 30th, 2020. Disney Cruise Lines-March 14th to March 29th, 2020. In addition, Celebrity Summit has cancelled its call to St. Kitts on Sunday 15th March, 2020 and Sea Dream has cancelled its call for Monday 16th March, 2020. #