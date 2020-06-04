Qualifications and Experience
Applicants must possess the following;
- A minimum of three (3) years of experience in maintenance or a related field
- Supervisory and Project Management experience
- Competence in the use of Microsoft word and excel
- Qualification / certification in a maintenance-related field would be considered an asset
Main Duties
The Maintenance Officer is responsible for overseeing all maintenance tasks under the direction of the
Director of Institutional Development. Key tasks will include the upkeep and maintenance of
buildings, classrooms, laboratories, offices, and grounds..
- Performs routine preventative maintenance and minor repairs
- Liaises with and monitors contractors performing maintenance and repairs at the College
- Completes daily, weekly, and monthly checklists on maintenance requests
- Maintains records of scheduled maintenance procedures and maintenance/repairs performed
- Responds to emergency calls for maintenance and repair and resolves in a timely manner
- Reports maintenance and repair needs to the Director of Institutional Development
- Leads the Workshop/Maintenance Technicians with general maintenance and repairs
- Provides supervisory oversight for maintenance and custodial staff
- Any other related duties requested by the Director of Institutional Development.
Applications from Qualified Applicants should include:
- Letter of Application
- Curriculum Vitae
- Police Record
- Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)
- Two references with telephone and e-mail addresses
Salary:
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and in accordance with the current
salary structure at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.
All application documents should be scanned and submitted as one email file to:
boardofgovernors@cfbc.edu.kn
and addressed to
The Chairman of the Board
Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College,
P.O. Box 268, Burdon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts
The deadline for receipt of applications is June 17, 2020. Late applications will not be
acknowledged.