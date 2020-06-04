Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess the following;

A minimum of three (3) years of experience in maintenance or a related field

Supervisory and Project Management experience

Competence in the use of Microsoft word and excel

Qualification / certification in a maintenance-related field would be considered an asset

Main Duties

The Maintenance Officer is responsible for overseeing all maintenance tasks under the direction of the

Director of Institutional Development. Key tasks will include the upkeep and maintenance of

buildings, classrooms, laboratories, offices, and grounds..

Performs routine preventative maintenance and minor repairs

Liaises with and monitors contractors performing maintenance and repairs at the College

Completes daily, weekly, and monthly checklists on maintenance requests

Maintains records of scheduled maintenance procedures and maintenance/repairs performed

Responds to emergency calls for maintenance and repair and resolves in a timely manner

Reports maintenance and repair needs to the Director of Institutional Development

Leads the Workshop/Maintenance Technicians with general maintenance and repairs

Provides supervisory oversight for maintenance and custodial staff

Any other related duties requested by the Director of Institutional Development.

Applications from Qualified Applicants should include:

Letter of Application

Curriculum Vitae

Police Record

Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)

Two references with telephone and e-mail addresses

Salary:

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and in accordance with the current

salary structure at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

All application documents should be scanned and submitted as one email file to:

boardofgovernors@cfbc.edu.kn

and addressed to

The Chairman of the Board

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College,

P.O. Box 268, Burdon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts

The deadline for receipt of applications is June 17, 2020. Late applications will not be

acknowledged.