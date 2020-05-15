LISTEN TO PM HARRIS, ANTONIO MAYNARD AND VERNEL POWELL DISCUSS SOCIAL SECURITY ON TOMORROW’S EDITION OF WINN (98.9) FM’S INSIDE THE NEWS

May 15th, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will make his eighth consecutive appearance on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News (listen live at www.winnfm.com) tomorrow, Saturday, May 16th, 2020, from 11:00am.

Director of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, Mr. Antonio Maynard and Deputy Director, Mr. Vernel Powell will join the Prime Minister in WINN (98.9) FM’s studio.

The Social Security Board has established a $15 million COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to provide up to $1,000 to qualifying persons who have lost their jobs or are on reduced hours and earning less than $1,000 per month. Self-employed persons who are registered with Social Security and have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic can also qualify for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

“Where there is a payment for part-time work as a result of reduced hours, Social Security will top up that amount to $1,000,” Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory, who holds responsibility for Social Security and Labour matters, said in a statement on April 2nd.

Some 3,500 persons have benefited to date from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund administered by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board. The majority of applicants qualified to receive the maximum benefit allowed, resulting in the April disbursement being close to $3.5 million.

The income support being provided by the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund covers the months of April, May and June in the first instance.

Inside the News will be simulcast LIVE on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ. Freedom (106.5) FM will join the simulcast following WINN FM’s midday newscast.

