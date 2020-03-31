Link to The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020 (The New Regulations):

https://mcusercontent.com/bb7c8b2d02cf287e7132078a2/files/4a67d749-e8b6-446d-898e-25ae07a70e7a/SRO_9_of_2020.pdf

As you know, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced to the nation last night (Monday, March 30th, 2020) that there will be a 24-hour curfew – a total lockdown – in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis from 7:00pm (tonight) Tuesday, March 31st up until 6:00am Friday, April 3rd in the first instance.

“It means that the current Regulations [The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, No. 7 of 2020] will be repealed and new Regulations [The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.2) Regulations, No. 9 of 2020] made in which no one, except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the Health Care Officers, Technical Emergency Officers of Utilities including Telecoms, and Media Personnel, will be allowed out of their residences,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Effective 7:00pm tonight, Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, these new Regulations (SRO No. 9 of 2020) will replace SRO No. 7 of 2020.

Below are links to a suite of related Regulations:

SRO No. 6 of 2020: Proclamation dated the 27th day of March 2020, made pursuant to section 19(1) of the Constitution and under section 3(1)(a) of the Emergency Powers Act

SRO No. 7 of 2020, which will expire tonight (March 31st) at 7:00pm: Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020

SRO No. 8 of 2020: Public Health (Quarantine) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 in exercise of the power conferred by section 10 of the Public Health Act, Cap. 9.21

SRO 9 of 2020 (The New Regulations), which will take effect tonight (March 31st) at 7:00pm: Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020