LIFE EXPECTANCY RISES IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

HON. WENDY PHIPPS

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, said that life expectancy within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has gone up.

In her presentation in the National Assembly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Senator Phipps said that in 2012 life expectancy for males would have been 68.8 years in 2012 but had increased to an average of 74 years. For females in 2012, it was 74 years but has now increased to an average of 78 years.

According to Minister Phipps, average life expectancy today across genders is therefore 76 years.

She said that “St. Kitts and Nevis over the last 40,50 years or more would have had massive improvements in conditions of living and the socio-economic general situation.”

The society today has been in stark contrast to that of the 1950s where “the life expectancy in this country was pegged at 50 years of age,” she said.