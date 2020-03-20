LIAT TRAVEL ADVISORY

TRAVEL ADVISORY ON TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

LIAT wishes to advise that due to travel restrictions imposed by several countries, that changes have been made to the LIAT schedule.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR TRINIDAD

From Tuesday 18th March 2020, entry into Trinidad and Tobago is restricted for the next 14 days with the exception of nationals.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR GUYANA

With effect from midnight March 18th, 2020, the Georgetown Flight Information Region shall be closed to all international arrivals for a period of fourteen (14) days. The Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F. Correia International Airport shall remain closed to all international flights. LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Guyana from 19th March – 1st April.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR FRENCH WEST INDIES (MARTINIQUE AND GUADELOUPE)

LIAT will operate flights into and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe on Saturday 21st March 2020. Only French citizens and residents will be able to travel into the French Departments on LIAT flights.

LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe as of 21st March 2020.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR ST. MAARTEN

Passengers are not allowed to enter St. Maarten. This does not apply to residents of St. Maarten. They must hold a proof of residence, which can be a St. Maarten driving license, St. Maarten ID card or a St. Maarten registration document.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR TORTOLA, B.V.I

Entry into the British Virgin Islands by sea or air is prohibited with effect from Thursday, 19th March 2020 for all passengers, who are not nationals, Belongers, Work Permit Holders or persons ordinarily resident in the Territory, or their dependents.

Several destinations also have specific travel restrictions for passengers with travel history from countries affected by COVID-19. Please check the IATA Travel Centre or with the airline for restrictions for specific islands before travel.

ONLINE CHECK-IN IS SUSPENDED

In order to ensure proper screening of passengers during this COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with various government travel orders, LIAT has suspended all online check-in.

Check-in must now be completed in person at the departing airport.

LIAT will adjust its flight schedule over the next few days as these restrictions affect travel. All passengers booked during the affected period (17th March – 3rd April) will be allowed to rebook or cancel their bookings based on the LIAT WAIVER POLICY – COVID-19.

Passengers are advised to check their bookings online at www.liat.com or contact our Reservations Call Centre.

• To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

• For those calling from within Antigua and from other countries 1-268-480-6200

• For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

• For those calling from Guyana 592-222-1725/26

• For those calling from Puerto Rico/USVI 1-866 549-5428

• E-mail: Reservations@liat.com

Call Centre Opening Hours** : Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to a large volume of calls and e-mails, please only contact us if you are scheduled to travel in the next 72 hours.

LIAT remains committed to ensuring that our region is connected. We would like to thank our staff, customers and stakeholders for their loyalty and understanding during this unprecedented time.

Please note that further instructions/restrictions from governments of countries into which LIAT operates may mean changes to the LIAT schedule.

** Call Centre Hours have been temporarily amended from published times.

The information on this Travel Advisory is current as of 19th March 2020. It is subject to change without prior notice due to government restrictions.