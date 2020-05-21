LECTURER IN HEALTH SCIENCES

Summary and Job Description:

The Lecturer

• Should be a Registered Nurse with advanced academic preparation and training preferably in the area of Nursing Education.

• Will be engaged in the delivery of Nursing Assistant, Midwifery, and Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree, and other programmes at CFBC requiring related expertise and competencies.

• Will be responsible for the preparation and delivery of classroom instruction, laboratory exercises, practicum, and tutorials to students on a wide range of nursing and related courses.

• Will be expected to prepare related material such as syllabi, course outlines, schedules and assignments, and engage in the assessment and evaluation of students.

• Will be required to participate in professional activities, maintain and develop areas of expertise, and keep abreast of new trends in the field.

• Will be expected to facilitate students in a variety of clinical environments and to assist them to understand the congruence between theory and practice.

Qualification and Experience:

• Have a minimum of a Master’s Degree in Nursing or Nursing Education.

• Have a current, active, nursing license (or is eligible to be licensed) to practice in St Kitts & Nevis.

• Have a minimum of 3 years of experience as a registered or advanced nurse practitioner.

• Midwifery qualification and experience would be considered an asset.

• Possess good communication, interpersonal and computer literacy skills.

• Prior experience teaching students in the classroom and in clinical practice environments would be considered an asset.

Qualified applicants should submit:

• Letter of Application

• Curriculum Vitae

• Official academic certificates, transcripts and other relevant documents (certified copies)

• Two references with telephone number and e-mail address

Salary: Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and in accordance with the current salary structure at the CFBC.

Applications should be sent as one file to: boardofgovernors@cfbc.edu.kn

and addressed to

The Chairman of the Board

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College,

P.O. Box 268, Burdon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts

The deadline for receipt of applications is June 30, 2020. Late applications will not be acknowledged.