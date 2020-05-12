LEADERSHIP MATTERS WILL AIR TONIGHT WITH EVEN MORE WAYS FOR THE PUBLIC TO COMMUNICATE LIVE WITH THE PRIME MINISTER OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

May 12th, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will headline the eighth weekly installment of Leadership Matters tonight, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/ ).

Deputy Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Ambassador His Excellency Jonel Powell will join the Prime Minister in the TV studio.

Call-in numbers are 1(869) 466-2666, 662-8674, 767-4765 and 1(239) 645-4500. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp to (869) 661-5683.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, simulcasts nationally every Tuesday night from 8:00pm on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters – which is a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).