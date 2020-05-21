LEADERSHIP MATTERS! DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS PRAISED FOR HIS STRONG LEADERSHIP IN FIRST TERM AS PRIME MINISTER

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 20, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is being lauded for his strong and decisive leadership that has helped St. Kitts and Nevis through turbulent times, and which has also helped to transform the Federation’s economy to one that is vibrant. The sound management of the COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated the strong and capable leadership qualities of Prime Minister Harris that are needed to take the country forward.

During the launch of Team Unity’s Stronger, Safer Future Virtual Election Campaign on Tuesday (May 20) evening, Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley said that under Dr. Harris’ leadership, St. Kitts and Nevis has seen a dramatic fall in homicides and other serious crimes, and a significant growth in the economy that has created employment opportunities for thousands of ordinary citizens and residents.

Speaking particularly of the Federation’s response to COVID-19, Premier Brantley said the pandemic has tested nations larger, richer and more powerful than St. Kitts and Nevis, but noted that through calm, sensible and composed leadership, coupled with the capable experiences of hundreds of frontline workers, St. Kitts and Nevis has weathered the storm admirably to the point where as at Monday, May 18, there are no active cases of the virus in the country.

“We must also recognize that with the wrong leadership we could have had different results, but you had the right leadership and the right tone,” Premier Brantley said.

The honourable premier recalled the numerous occasions when he would have heard Prime Minister Harris addressing the nation on the matters pertaining to the pandemic on various radio or television programmes.

“And I’m saying to myself ‘this man Timothy Harris don’t sleep’. But that was what the situation demanded that leaders rose to the occasion to deal effectively with this unseen threat that if not addressed could have destroyed St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

The Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, the People’s Action Movement (PAM and Team Unity’s candidate for Constituency One in the upcoming General Elections, echoed the sentiments expressed by Premier Brantley, adding that the Honourable Timothy Harris brought his 25-plus years of experience as a Parliamentarian to the fore in his leadership of the country.

“He has brought his wisdom, he has brought the experience to our Cabinet and to the country and I would commend Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris anytime to anyone,” Minister Liburd said.