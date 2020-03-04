LAW COMMISSION LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE WITH REVISED AND UPDATED LAWS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, AND THE NEVIS ORDINANCES FOR THE PERIOD 2010-2017

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2020 (SKNIS): During a brief, but momentous ceremony held on March 04 at Government House, the revised and updated laws of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Ordinances for the period 2010 to 2017 were officially handed over along with the launch of the Law Commission website.

The Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron stated that the website www.lawcommission.gov.kn will give access to the online versions of the Federation’s laws.

“This website puts at the first time all the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as ordinances of the Nevis Island Assembly online,” he said. “They will be available to all of us practitioners and the general public online to be had at the touch of a button or to be downloaded to be printed and to be used in our everyday work.”

Attorney-General Byron said that it was important for the country to become “digitally equipped.”

“As we in the government move forward to ensure that our country becomes digitally equipped, that we provide for a digital economy that our society becomes digitally proficient, this is a fundamental piece of work that has been done and it will redound to the benefit of all of us who practice or use laws on a daily basis,” he said.

He added that the Government is proud of this accomplishment.

“As a Federation, we are proud of the progress we have made in improving and updating our laws,” said the Attorney General.