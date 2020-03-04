KERRAN NICHOLAS COPS SECOND CONSTABLE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Constable of the Year, Kerran Nicholas

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 03, 2020 (RSCNPF): Officer Kerran Nicholas copped his second Constable of the Year Title at an awards and dinner event held over the weekend.

Officer Nicholas, who works in the Task Force Unit, had previously won the prestigious award in 2016. He thanked everyone who he deemed instrumental to his development and encouraged his colleagues to use the occasion to give them the will to work even harder.

In addition to Officer Nicholas, the top three comprised Constable Trevin Mills of the Violent Crimes Unit who was first runner-up and Constable Colin Cupid of the Beat and Patrol Department who was named second runner-up.

A number of Officers who are based in Nevis are short-listed yearly for the awards. The winner and runners-up are announced at the Annual Constable of the Year Awards and Dinner which was held at the Occasions Entertainment Arcade on Saturday, February 29, this year. The finalists are featured at the event and their profiles are read during the ceremony. On Saturday, nine Officers from Division ‘C’ in Nevis were recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty in their respective departments by dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to protecting and serving the Federation.

The other finalists were Constables Kesha Mills of the Special Victims Unit, Damian Dasent from the Cotton Ground Police Station, Glenville Nisbett from the Newcastle Police Station, Nabil Ali from the Traffic Department, Asif Rohoman from the Gingerland Police Station and Kevin Davis from the Criminal Investigation Department.

Now in its seventeenth year, the event is planned and coordinated by the Strategic Planning Group for Division ‘C’. Each department and outstation is allowed to nominate their best performing Constable. The nominees are judged based on several key areas including attendance and punctuality, appearance, productivity, discipline, leadership, attitude towards others and response to emergencies.