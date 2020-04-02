JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD AND THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR Re: APPLICATION FOR THE COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

BASSETERRE ST. KITTS, 31ST MARCH 2020 — Further to the

announcement of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy

Harris, the public is hereby advised that the Social Security

COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has been established. In

partnership with the Labour Department, Social Security will

facilitate the payment of up to EC$ 1,000.00 monthly for three

months in the first instance.

The first payment will be made as soon as possible.

The grant will be paid to all working persons whose income has been

directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These include;

1. Full time and part-time employees who have been laid off

2. Employed but with reduced hours

3. Made redundant as a result of the pandemic

4. Registered Self-employed persons whose income is impacted by

the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking into account the extraordinary nationwide protective

measures enforced by the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 9 of 2020

Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.2) Regulations, 2020, the Labour

Department and Social Security are diligently working together to

make the payments seamlessly.

We therefore urge you to remain calm and do not panic as we work

in your best interest. Additional updates would be provided as the

situation unfolds.

For enquiries, please call the Labour Department at 869 662 2075 or

Social Security at 869 667 2535 or

email covid19fund@socialsecurity.kn.

###

