Job Vacancies at the Labour Department

Community Notice
The positions being advertised are for a Cook and Kitchen Helper, Bartender, Waitress, Fast Food Cook, Servers, General Helper, Driver, Glass Artist, General Line Worker, Housekeeper, After School Assistant and Machine Operator.
Vacancies also exist for an Administrative Assistant, Marketing Agent, Accounts Clerk, Sales Clerk, Gardener, Groundsmen, Plumber, Welder, Auto-Body Worker, Technician, Marketing Agent, Spa Therapist, Loader and Porters.
For additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.
