JNF GENERAL HOSPITAL NOW EQUIPPED WITH DEVICE TO DELIVER TIMELY BLOOD TESTING TO PATIENTS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2020 (SKNIS): Services at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital are expected to improve thanks to a generous donation of a Drucker Diagnostics device that was handed over to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, January 09, 2020.

The machine was donated by Dr. Frank Laws, a son of the soil, who specializes in cardiovascular disease cardiology in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, U.S.A. The Drucker Diagnostics device allows for health practitioners to give hematology (blood) results in a timely manner.

Dr. Laws noted that he saw the importance and the need for timely testing, hence, one of the reasons for partnering with the Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“If you show up to the hospital at 12:00 p.m. needing stat hemoglobin there is no reason why we have to bring people from the outside to get that testing done. With a drop of blood we should be able to provide the patient with that test in a very timely manner,” said Dr. Frank Laws.

Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with Responsibility for Health, generously thanked Dr. Frank Laws for his contribution to the health sector and to St. Kitts and Nevis in general. She noted that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to ensuring that citizens and residents alike receive the best care.

“…It tells us that we are making serious strides in terms of our more rapid response when it comes to patients in need of urgent care, especially cardiovascular issues,” said Minister Phipps.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, also used the occasion to express thanks to Dr. Frank Laws, and noted that the Ministry of Health will focus more on cardiovascular services in 2020.

“The Ministry of Health has decided that the strengthening of our cardiovascular services is a priority area for this new year 2020, and in so doing, we are partnering with a son of the soil… who is donating his resources and services to the Ministry of Health and in particular the Joseph N. France General Hospital in terms of strengthening our response to this problem,” said the CMO.

In addition to the Drucker Diagnostics, two more instruments will be donated to the Ministry of Health in the next several weeks.