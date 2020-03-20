Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project: Prime Minister Harris lauds local engineers

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 20, 2020 (MMS-SKN) —The Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project formally moved into its second phase on Wednesday March 18 when seven contracts were signed by six local contractors, at a ceremony held outside the St. Paul’s Sporting Complex, who will work on the Dieppe Bay to Wellington Road via Sandy Point section of the road.

“Good things come to those who wait, and having waited so long the Team Unity Government is now giving you the best road infrastructure in our region,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy, who commended Mr Cromwell Williams, Director of Public Works, for presiding over the largest public sector investment in the country in over 30 years.

According to Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Federal Minister of Finance, the management and coordination of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project is by local people and he commended the engineering, professional, and administrative staff at the Public Works Department.

“I want to thank Mr George Gilbert (Chief Engineer),” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “I want to commend Ms Lareine Gumbs – our engineer (with responsibilities for roads); we want to thank her for her work, and equally to thank Mr Livingston Pemberton (engineer with oversight of the quarry, who also supervises projects) and all the others who have been part of the staff, and their director Mr Cromwell Williams.”

The ceremony, chaired by Mr Cromwell Williams, was also addressed by the Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon Ian Patches Liburd, and Managing Director of ADeB Consultants Mr Martell Lee, while Chief Engineer Mr George Gilbert gave the vote of thanks.

In attendance included the Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Mr Ron Dublin-Collins, and the District Medical Officer for the communities of Parsons Ground to Newton Ground, Dr Bernicia Nisbett.

Dr Harris described the day as a special one noting that the signing of the contracts for the second phase of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project was the continuation of the government’s agenda to create a better, stronger and safer St. Kitts and Nevis. He added: “In this regard our public investment programme is intended to strengthen the economic and social framework for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Engineer with responsibility for roads, Ms Lareine Gumbs, read out the names of contractors who will work on the second phase, Dieppe Bay to Wellington Road via Sandy Point. The contracts awarded were: Dieppe Bay to Parsons Ground awarded to Anthony Warner of Anthony Construction Services; Newton Ground awarded to Clement Duncan of Spech Construction; and Sandy Point awarded to Travil Buchanan of Prime Construction.

Others were Lamberts, Godwin Ghaut and New Guinea awarded to Greg Stanley of Real Works Construction; Godwin Ghaut Restraining awarded to Anthony Morgan of Morgan Construction Services; Cayon Street through Wellington Road awarded to Travil Buchanan of Prime Construction; while Stone Fort, Old Road, Verchilds, and Middle Island was awarded to Boonies Construction.