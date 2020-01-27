IRISH TOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL RECEIVES SUPPLIES TOWARDS ITS CLUB PHOENIX PROGRAMME

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 27, 2020 (SKNIS): Ambassador Jonel Powell has donated some supplies to the Irish Town Primary School in efforts to bolster its Club Phoenix programme.

Guidance Counsellor of the Irish Town Primary School, Deslyn Belle-Watson said that “the programme is designed to help students cultivate and develop elementary skills. They engage in cooking, sewing, gardening, washing and ironing.”

She went on to say that the programme arose because it was observed by the staff at the primary school that the students were lacking these fundamentals skills.

Ambassador Powel said he found out about the programme during a visit to the school where the students learn to iron and wash under the Club Phoenix Programme headed by Natasha Elliott.

“I just want to compliment Ms. Elliott and all the others at the school who are doing it; it is a very good programme and not every school has that going for them,” said Mr. Powell.

“I personally would like to see it continue for as long as it can because I think these are good things that all of us need to learn,” said Mr. Powell.

Club Phoenix programme is only offered to Grade three students.