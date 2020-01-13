INVESTITURE CEREMONY

His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D will hold an Investiture at Government House, St. Kitts on Wednesday 15 th January, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

At the Ceremony His Excellency will confer the following Awards which were announced on National Heroes Day, 2019.

1. Companion of The Star of Merit (C.S.M.) Mr. Augustine Merchant for his contribution to Agricultural Development in Service to the Nation.

2. Companion of The Star of Merit (C.S.M.) Dr. Calvin Hazel for his contribution to Spiritual Development and Advancement of our People.

3. Companion of The Star of Merit (C.S.M.) Bishop Joseph Henville for his contribution to Religion and Community Development.

4. Companion of The Star of Merit (C.S.M.) Mr. Bruce Skerritt for his contribution to Music.

5. Companion of The Star of Merit (C.S.M.) Mr. Erstein Edwards for his contribution to Public Service and Diplomacy.

6. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mrs. Marilyn Bertie Guishard for her contribution to Education and Religion.

7. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mr. Lester Blackett for his contribution to Sports.

8. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mrs Yvette Slack for her contribution to Pre-School Education and Community Activism.

9. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mr. Antonio Liburd for his contribution to Culture.

10. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mr. Evered “Webbo” Herbert for his contribution to Broadcasting.

11. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mrs Arabella Nisbett for her contribution to Farming.

12. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Ms. Earlene Maynard for her contribution to Education.

13. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mr. Anthony Evelyn for his contribution to the Ongoing Efforts to Enhance the Cause of Building Contractors.

14. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Ms. Lelia Julietta Martin for her contribution to the Performing Arts (Dance).

15. Medal Of Honour (M.H.) Mrs. Alice Swanston for her contribution to Education and Community Outreach.

16. Medal of Honour (M. H.) Mr. Oswald Elliott for his contribution to Education.

17. Medal of Honour (M.H.) Mr. Michael (Mic Heyliger) Stokes for his contribution to Musical Production and Artistry.

In addition, the Awards of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E.) from the Queen’s Birthday Honours•2019 will be conferred upon the following two persons:-

Mrs. Angeline Revan for her contribution to Education, Community and Public Service.

Mr. Elphlin Warner (King Meko) for his contribution to Calypso and Musical Development