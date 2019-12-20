INTERNAL PROBE LEADS TO CRIMINAL CHARGES BEING LAID

December 19, 2019

In August 2018, the Office of Professional Standards of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis

Police Force launched a probe into the actions of a constable accused of improperly holding and

harming an individual. The incident occurred on August 24, 2018 and involved Samari Webbe.

The Office of Professional Standards concluded its probe into the matter and recommended that a

criminal investigation be launched. Several internal charges were also proposed against Constable

Tarique Jones. The case was then handed over to the Violent Crime Unit.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for

further direction. As a result, in December 2019, a number of criminal charges were brought

against Constable Jones. On December 15, Jones was charged for the offences of Wounding with

Intent and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life. Then on December 16, 2019 he

was also charged for the offences of Kidnapping and Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice.

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has always assured the

public that no one is above the law, Police Officers included. We aim to ensure that all reports

made against an Officer are thoroughly and impartially investigated. While Policing is a very

demanding and stressful occupation, we urge our Officers to always perform their duties within

the ambit of the law.

Notwithstanding this, we also urge the public to allow the justice system to take its natural course.