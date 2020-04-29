INFRASTRUCTURAL PROJECTS TO JUMP START ST. KITTS-NEVIS ECONOMY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS): The construction sector is an important component of the government’s plan to stimulate economic activity in St. Kitts and Nevis as a result of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, noted that several capital projects have resumed or will resume shortly in due course. These include Phase II of the Island Main Road Resurfacing Project, the Old Road Fisheries Breakwater Project, and the Old Road Bay Rehabilitation Project. Combined, these projects cost more than $100 million and employ hundreds of workers.

On Tuesday’s edition of Leadership Matters – A Virtual Forum Series, Minister Liburd introduced a new initiative called “The COVID-19 Emergency Village Roads Infrastructure Stimulus.”

He said the concept would follow the model used for the resurfacing of island made road. The paving of the road is being done by Surrey Paving and Aggregate Co. Ltd, while contractors from the respective communities bid for the right to construct side-walks, drainage and other safety features. This concept allows the project funds to benefit smaller companies and promotes a sense of community pride.

An upcoming road project in the South of Keys Village was mentioned to demonstrate the effectiveness of this concept. Engineers from the Public Works Department will design the layout of the project. Companies will bid for the right to perform the cutting, grading and filling of the roads. The successful company will then engage small contractors from the area to perform the concrete works.

“Just imagine some four contractors earning an approximately $350,000 and employing from the area in Keys some 32 workers,” Minister Liburd stated.

Various roads in Sandy Point as well as in Garvey’s Development and Upper Shadwell have been earmarked for this project. The COVID-19 Emergency Village Roads Infrastructure Stimulus will be presented to the Cabinet shortly for consideration.