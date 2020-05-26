IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, PEOPLE CAN NOW BE OUT AND ABOUT ON WEEKENDS AS THE DAYS OF LIMITED OPERATION HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO A FULL SEVEN-DAY WEEK

May 23rd, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced the end of the 24-hour curfew or total lockdown on weekends during his address to the nation yesterday, Friday, May 22, 2020. This means that starting today, Saturday, people can be out and about on weekends as the days of limited operation have been extended to a full seven-day week.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said the new Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations (SR&O No. 19 of 2020) “will continue the process of gradually opening up our Federation to more economic and social activity.”

As stated in SR&O No. 19 of 2020, limited operations are now in effect from 5:00am to 7:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays and will remain from 5:00am to 8:00pm between Monday and Friday.

The nightly curfews remain in effect: from 7:01pm on Saturdays and Sundays, extending into the next day up to 4:59am, and from 8:01pm between Monday and Friday, extending into the next day up to 4:59am.

Other announcements in the Prime Minister’s address to the nation included word that churches throughout St. Kitts and Nevis will open their doors again for worship on Saturdays and Sundays, starting this weekend between the hours of 7:00am and 5:00pm.

“There will be conditions, of course, as we continue to seek to protect our people,” Prime Minister Harris said, adding: “I am advised that the conditions and protocols surrounding the resumption of corporate worship have already been conveyed to the Church leadership.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also announced the recommendation by medical experts that beaches be opened for swimming and exercising only between the hours of 5:30am and 10:00am.

“A physical distance of at least six feet must be maintained between individuals unless they are members of the same household. There should be absolutely no beach parties nor picnics allowed. These events are prohibited to protect you. The very life we save could be yours,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Harris continued: “While some of us may yearn for more social interaction at bars, restaurants and party establishments in the evenings and on weekends, our medical experts still advise strongly against this. Restaurants are allowed to provide takeaway meals and/or to deliver them.”

