IICA and CropLife join forces to promote good agricultural practices and responsible biotechnology use in Latin America and the Caribbean

José Perdomo, Executive President of CropLife Latin America, and Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA, extended the longstanding agreement between the two organizations.

San Jose, 20 February 2020 (IICA). – The promotion of good agricultural practices and responsible biotechnology use in Latin America and the Caribbean are the focus of a joint work agreement that was renewed by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and CropLife Latin America this week.

The four-year agreement, signed by IICA’s Director General, Manuel Otero, and the Executive President of CropLife Latin America, José Perdomo, aims to foster the productivity and sustainability of agroproduction systems in the region and the exchange of scientifically valid information in the areas of biotechnology and biosecurity.

It will also facilitate the development of educational content and training in these areas for producers, trade associations, government employees, academia and non-governmental organizations.

Director General of IICA, Manuel Otero explained that, “IICA is promoting decision making based on the application of biotechnology and incorporation of science-based biosecurity measures in agriculture, and is therefore supporting the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in developing technical and institutional capacities in these areas, in partnership with value-adding organizations, such as CropLife”.

“Latin America and the Caribbean play a pivotal role in global food security’, said José Perdomo, Executive President of CropLife Latin America. The adoption and responsible use of agrotechnology are instrumental in our drive for greater agricultural sustainability and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. This agreement will allow us to continue our efforts to provide training in good agricultural practices and responsible biotechnology use”.

The agreement also includes the design of cooperation instruments such as online and face-to-face seminars, workshops, forums, technical visits, the promotion of experiences to transfer agricultural best practices and participation in international forums.