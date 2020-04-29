ICA launches Virtual Videoconference Room to extend the scope of its regional cooperation

San Jose, 29 April 2020 (IICA) – The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) launched its new Virtual Videoconference Room, where it will host webinars, technical forums and other high-level debates. This will enable the organization to continue and strengthen its technical cooperation actions aimed at greater agricultural sustainability, as well as to involve more participants in these initiatives at this time of social distancing imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This innovative tool will allow individuals to not only participate in these meetings, but also to enjoy virtual access to the IICA facility once they have completed the registration process.

The new virtual platform will be available on the IICA website, www.iica.int.

“Agriculture now requires us to address its needs with increasingly innovative and disruptive strategies”, stressed Manual Otero, Director General of IICA. “This initiative is part of our open door approach and our aim to digitalize the agriculture sector”.

He remarked that, “The health crisis that we are facing is challenging us to develop tools that will put farmers on the path to sustainability, and our member countries on the road to food security”.