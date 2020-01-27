Hugo Sigman, founder and CEO of Grupo Insud, named new IICA Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainable Development

Buenos Aires, 27 January 2020 (IICA) – Hugo Sigman, CEO of Grupo Insud, was named new Goodwill Ambassador for the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in matters related to sustainable development, in recognition of his contributions to scientific research and innovation and his commitment to human development, the agriculture sector and rural areas of the Americas.

The Goodwill Ambassador title was presented to him by the Director General of IICA, Manuel Otero, at a ceremony in Buenos Aires, at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, where the head of the hemispheric organization for agricultural and rural development emphasized Sigman’s professional experience in business, strong social commitment and steadfast support for innovation and scientific research.

On the same occasion, Manuel Otero introduced Caio Rocha, agricultural engineer and Brazil’s former Vice-Minister of Food and Nutritional Security, as the new IICA Representative in Argentina, and also offered a farewell tribute to Daniel Scioli, the Republic of Argentina’s Ambassador-designate to Brazil.

Otero remarked that, “By highlighting the professional experience of Dr. Hugo Sigman, CEO of Grupo Insud, in essence, we are stressing the importance of research in science. This Goodwill Ambassador title recognizes this track record and an unwavering determination to contribute to a more equitable society through research, prevention, treatment and a concern for sustainability and development”.

Sigman, whose business undertakings focus on the pharmaceutical, agroforestry, cultural, environmental and design industries, remarked that IICA is an organization that plays a key role in ensuring that agriculture and livestock farming are not only able to boost production in an environmentally friendly manner, but also to provide high quality food to all social strata, without exclusion. He also highlighted the Institute’s crucial contribution in providing training to professionals so that they are both aware of and prepared to overcome these challenges.

He added that, in his role as an IICA Goodwill Ambassador, he would strive to contribute to the achievement of those two objectives.

IICA’s Goodwill Ambassadors share concerns and commitments related to the achievement of sustainable and equitable development. They are also willing to join a cause aimed at increasing public awareness and strengthening development through projects related to food security, bioeconomy, gender and youth, responsible production or climate change, which are key topics in IICA’s agenda.

Argentinean entrepreneur Susana Balbo; former Minister of Agriculture of Brazil Alysson Paolinelli; Jens Mesa, Executive President of the National Federation of Palm Oil Growers (Fedepalma) of Colombia; and Dennis McClung, CEO of Garden Pool, have also been named Goodwill Ambassadors of the hemispheric agency.

The ceremony included a farewell tribute to Daniel Scioli, who was appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Brazil. Caio Rocha, agricultural engineer and IICA’s new Representative in Argentina, was also formally introduced.

Referring to the challenges that Scioli will face as part of his new mission, Otero underscored agriculture’s role as a key factor for integrating Argentina and Brazil, whose agriculture and livestock sectors boast efficient and innovative production models that are integrated into global value chains.

The Director General of IICA also lauded Caio Rocha’s professional career, highlighting his management of public policies on family farming and his efforts to assist the sector in establishing market linkages by means of innovative projects related to rural credit opportunities and cooperative undertakings.