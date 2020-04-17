MONTHLY SALARIED GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, PENSIONERS AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION STIPEND BENEFICIARIES WILL BE PAID MONDAY, APRIL 20TH TO FACILITATE THEIR SHOPPING

April 17th, 2020

Monthly salaried employees and pensioners of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will be paid their monthly salaries and pensions on Monday, April 20instead of on Friday, April 24, 2020. The monthly payment to beneficiaries of the Government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme will also be made on Monday, April 20

The Ministry of Finance has been directed by the Cabinet to arrange for the processing and payment of the monthly salaries, pensions and $500 poverty alleviation stipends to take place this coming Monday, to correspond with the start of the assigned shopping period next week.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris wishes to express his gratitude to the Human Resource Department and the Accountant General’s Office for ensuring that the Government’s payments are made in a timely manner.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, April 15th – in which he announced an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly would be held today, Friday, at 10:00am to debate and pass a Resolution that would extend the State of Emergency set to expire tomorrow, Saturday, April 18th – the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said: “Four days will be made available for you, if you must leave your home, but the Shelter-in-Place Regulations will still be in force.”

The Prime Minister went on to state: “This will allow you to better plan how to shop for food and other necessities. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be available for shopping and other essential elements to be taken care of with a partial curfew in place. Wednesday will be a full 24-hour lockdown.”

Today, Friday, April 17th, residents of Zone Two (West Side in St. Kitts) and Zone Four (the parishes of St. John and St. George in Nevis) are allowed to leave their residences between 7:00am and 5:00pm to conduct essential business at banks and other money service providers, as well as at pharmacies, supermarkets and food outlets.

Residents of Zone One (East Side in St. Kitts) and Zone Three (the parishes of St. Paul’s, St. Thomas and St. James in Nevis) were allowed to leave their residences yesterday, Thursday, April 16th.

“Remember, on any day when one zone is active, the other will be locked down,” Prime Minister Harris said Wednesday in relation to the zoning plan, which he stated would be discontinued next week as “there will be a gradual relaxation of restrictions.”