HONOURABLE MICHAEL PERKINS RETURNS AS SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY; NEW DEPUTY SPEAKER ELECTED

Dr. Bernicia Nisbett (left) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly taking the Oath of Allegiance on July 08, 2020.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 08, 2020 (SKNIS): On Wednesday, July 08, 2020, during the historic Sitting of Parliament at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the Honourable Anthony Michael Perkins was returned as Speaker of the National Assembly in St. Kitts and Nevis for the second term of the Team Unity Government.

The Proclamation summoning the opening of the National Assembly was read by the Clerk of the National Assembly Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, followed by the election of the Speaker. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris nominated the Honourable Michael Perkins and it was seconded by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Parliamentary Representative for Nevis Nine (9).

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson administered the Oath of Allegiance to the Honourable Speaker, who swore to be faithful and to bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors according to law.

The Honourable Michael Perkins was first elected to the post on June 30, 2016, after serving as Deputy Speaker.

Equally important, the Deputy Speaker of the House was also elected in the person of Dr. Bernicia Nisbett, who was also administered the Oath of Allegiance. She was nominated by Prime Minister Harris and seconded by the Honourable Shawn Richards, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Five (5).

Dr. Nisbett, a resident of Saddlers village, was sworn in as the newest Senator in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, July 07, 2020, at Government House. During a brief ceremony hosted by His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton at Government House, Resident Judge His Lordship Trevor Ward QC administered the Oaths of Allegiance and Office to Dr. Nisbett.