HIGH PRAISE FOR PM HARRIS’ LEADERSHIP

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 01, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – A wide cross-section of organizations and individuals has commended the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, as the country confronts the worst pandemic in a century.

Among the entities commending the leadership of Prime Minister Harris are the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Bankers and Financial Services Association, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association and the Christian Council.

The COVID-19, also known as the Novel Coronavirus, has caused shutdown in countries across the world, including in China, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In the Caribbean region, several countries including St. Kitts and Nevis have imposed 24-hour curfews to curtail the spread of deadly virus. On Tuesday (March 31), Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia followed St. Kitts and Nevis’ lead in this regard.

Prime Minister Harris has praised the work of the National Working Group on COVID-19, the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, and health experts for providing excellent advice to the Government.

The honourable prime minister has made several appearances on national media advising of the Government’s stimulus package and other policy initiatives. On Saturday, March 28, Prime Minister Harris appeared on several radio stations, alongside Attorney General the Honourable Vincent Byron, explaining the Emergency Powers Regulations (COVID-19) 7 of 2020.

On Monday 30, Prime Minister Harris, in a nationwide statement, addressed citizens and residents and further advised them of the need to step up measures to keep the people safe and secure and to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

As such, the 24-hour long lockdown came into effect on Tuesday night and will run until the morning of Friday, April 03.

Prime Minister Harris last night (March 31) joined Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards to engage the public and to urge compliance with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.