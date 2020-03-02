HEALTH OFFICIALS TO SHARE MESSAGE OF COVID-19 PREVENTION DIRECTLY TO SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 02, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is taking the message of prevention against the new coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, directly to the people.

Over the past few weeks, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has undertaken several measures including hosting press conferences, issuing press releases and holding briefing sessions for national stakeholders. At a press conference on Monday, March 02, 2020, National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, said that these efforts will take on additional importance.

“One of the engagements going forward is that we are going to carry out a vigorous, comprehensive public awareness campaign in schools starting from early childhood development right up to CFBC (Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College),” Mr. Samuel stated.

This is expected to be rolled out over the next two weeks. Interaction with residents in communities will also be implemented. Community-based volunteers with NEMA are being mobilised for this purpose.

“You are going to see our volunteers in all eight districts,” the national disaster coordinator said, noting that the districts are divided in the same way as the constituency boundaries. “You are going to see persons walking through the community engaging you, talking to you about the things that you can do from a personal level, a household level, and an institutional level (workplace) in terms of preparedness, safety tips, and little things that you can do to protect yourself from this virus.”

NEMA officials are expected to meet with members of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce this week to brief them on matters related to COVID-19. During this meeting, arrangements are expected to be made for community-based nurses to visit various business places to educate workers.