HEALTH OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO WORK TO REDUCE POSSIBILITY OF COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19 THROUGH AGGRESSIVE CONTACT TRACING

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 09, 2020 (SKNIS): People in close contact with someone who is infected with a virus, are at higher risk of becoming infected themselves, and of potentially further infecting others. Against this backdrop, health officials in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to work around the clock to reduce the possibility of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, said Dr. Marissa Carty, PRO of the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC).

“We are reminded that our community health workers are still in the process of tracing and monitoring persons who have had close contact with confirmed cases. This is done in an effort to reduce the possibility of community transmission,” said Dr. Carty at the April 09 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Equally important, persons confirmed with the COVID-19 virus are required to remain in strict isolation.

“It is important that we remind you that persons with a confirmed diagnosis of the COVID-19 are to remain in strict isolation. Anyone who has had significant and direct contact with a confirmed case is automatically placed in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. Persons in quarantine are not allowed to interact with anyone during those 14 days,” she said.

Dr. Carty used the occasion to acknowledge the general public for its continued cooperation and encouraged persons to take care of their health and follow several hygienic precautionary practices. Such practices include frequently washing hands; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and practising respiratory hygiene such as covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. The used tissue should then be properly disposed of immediately.

Persons are also encouraged to wear a mask when in public, as well as practising the social distance of 6-feet.

