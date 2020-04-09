HEALTH OFFICIAL REITERATES THAT PERSONS CONFIRMED WITH THE COVID-19 VIRUS MUST REMAIN IN STRICT ISOLATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 09, 2020 (SKNIS): The Federal Ministry of Health is continuing to advise persons confirmed with the COVID-19 virus to remain in strict isolation, said the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Marissa Carty while presenting the St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 07.

“Persons who have had significant or direct contact with a confirmed case are automatically placed in quarantine,” she also said.

“Please note that you are to remain in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and you are not allowed to interact with anyone during that time,” she added.

In the COVID-19 Situation Report for April 8, 196 persons have been tested, 11 of whom were confirmed positive with 115 persons confirmed negative.

70 results were pending with 0 deaths. 29 persons were quarantined in a government facility while 208 persons are currently being quarantined at home and 11 persons are in isolation.

To date, 415 persons have been released from quarantine.