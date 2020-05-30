HEALTH OFFICIAL EXPECTS COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WILL ENSURE THAT POLLING DAY IS ONE OF THE SAFEST

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 29, 2020 (SKNIS): Residents concerned about casting a ballot in the upcoming June 05 General Election in St. Kitts and Nevis due to COVID-19 were assured that the risk of contracting any influenza-type virus will be minimal once persons follow the safety protocols.

Supervisor of Elections, Elvin Bailey, stated that social and physical distancing would be implemented as well as the wearing of face masks outside and inside of the polling stations. However, persons will be required to remove their masks briefly once inside to confirm their identity before voting.

Additionally, everyone entering the station will have their hands sanitized. Assigned individuals will frequently sanitize desktops and other public areas inside the polling stations throughout the day. After casting a ballot, voters must sanitize their finger again before placing it into the ink well that indicates a person has completed the voting process.

Dr Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, said the protocols that have kept persons safe while shopping and banking will be just as effective on Election Day provided that everyone continues to abide by these regulations.

“Once these measures are in place, it will be very safe for you to go there,” Dr Wilkinson stated. “As a matter of a fact, I believe that this will be one of the safest places for you to go to vote in the history of voting because it will not just only reduce your risk of contracting the coronavirus but even any flu-like illnesses etc. because these measures will protect you from any disease that is transmitted by respiratory droplets.”

Electoral officials have established 130 polling stations across St. Kitts and Nevis where 450 to 500 votes will be cast at each station.