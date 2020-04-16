GRADUAL RELAXATION OF RESTRICTIONS WILL ALLOW FOR FOUR SHOPPING DAYS, SAYS PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 16, 2020 (SKNIS): Beginning next week, there will be a gradual relaxation of restrictions, and the zoning plan will be discontinued, says Prime Minister Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris during his address to the nation on April 15. He added that four days will be made available for shopping.

“Four days will be made available to you if you must leave your home, but the shelter in place regulations will still be in force,” he said. “This will allow you to better plan how to shop for food and other necessities. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be available for shopping and other essential elements to be taken care of with partial curfew in place. Wednesday will be a full 24-hour lock-down.”

It was recommended that there be a gradual relaxation of the limited or restricted curfews on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st and on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day. There will be nightly curfews from 7 p.m. each evening to 6 a.m. the following morning. In the middle of the week, from Tuesday 7 p.m. to Thursday 6 a.m., there will be a further 24-hour lock- down, or total curfew.

Prime Minister Harris stated that the government recognizes the inconvenience of the people of the federation. However, the health and safety of the nation are paramount.

“We recognize that it may well have been frustrating for you when you had to spend a considerable amount of time at home or in lines to get the basic food necessities. Many of you would want to go to work to make a living to feed your families, but this has been absolutely necessary to protect you, your family and our country. Your health, and your safety have been our priority,” said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Harris stated that there will be a gradual relaxation of the limited curfews and the government will consider allowing some less essential businesses to open their doors.

“If and when this happens, we would appeal to all our citizens to remember that we are still working to control the spread of the COVID virus,” he said.

The prime minister urged all residents of villages and settlements in the rural areas to utilize establishments and village shops in their area to reduce congestion in Basseterre and Charlestown.

“Many of these village shops have the goods you need. This will allow you to avoid the restrictions that are being imposed at this time and protect you from the transmission of the virus in crowded spaces. To ensure availability of supplies in our rural villages, the NEOC, working with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has made arrangements with the Police for these shops to receive goods from wholesalers,” said Prime Minister Harris.

-30-